United States Donates Additional 32,400 Pfizer Vaccines to Antigua and Barbuda

In three separate tranches this week, the United States donated an additional 32,400 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to Antigua and Barbuda in support of the continued fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

This U.S. donation adds to the 40,950 Pfizer vaccines delivered to Antigua and Barbuda within the past year, bringing the total of U.S.-donated vaccines to 73,350.

The United States delivered more than 212,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to countries across the Caribbean this week.

U.S. Ambassador to Antigua and Barbuda Linda Taglialatela said, “We are proud of this donation and our continued cooperation with the people of Antigua and Barbuda. Vaccines have proven to reduce the risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19.

By working together, we can ensure a healthier future and restore the economic prosperity we all seek.”

With the emergence of the Omicron variant, President Biden announced that the United States would accelerate the delivery of vaccines to countries that need them most.

The United States has donated more than 200 million COVID-19 vaccines doses to partner countries worldwide.

These donations are in addition to the millions of vaccines provided to countries through the COVAX Facility, which the United States supports with US$4 billion in financial commitments.

Support Antigua Newsroom from as little as $5 – it only takes a minute. If you can, please consider supporting us with a regular amount each month. Thank you.