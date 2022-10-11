Unique Boutique Property Adds Historical Value to Antigua and Barbuda’s Tourism Product

The new Weatherill’s Hotel located in Marble Hill Antigua will add significant value to the country’s tourism product.

So says Minister of Tourism and Investment the Hon. Charles Fernandez.

The property which opened its restaurant facility in August, will see its bed and breakfast operations coming on stream next Monday.

The operators are focusing on consistent, excellent customer service to build their brand; however, the historical value of the property will take it even further.

The 40-acre property was once an active plantation (one of the largest on island) that has been immaculately restored. Four of the bedrooms are in the 140-year-old main house while a further three suites have been created in the adjacent 17th century former carriage rooms.

“There are tourists who select vacation destinations based on their historical value, and the addition of this property to our product offering adds a unique touch where visitors can not only tour the property, but stay and have a full experience”, remarked the hon. minister.

Already, the seven-room accommodation employs over 30 locals with hotel management seeking to employ additional staff.

“Training commenced in August, and it is currently ongoing because we want staff to understand the importance of our brand, the history, architecture… and of course excellent food and service’, said Manager Navin Sukumaran.

Weatherill’s is owned by Antiguan Victor Michael and the tourism minister is elated at this fact.

“I am pleased when Antiguans invest in our industry as it signals ownership and continuity. It is also indicative of the confidence that exists in the local tourism economy”, noted Minister Fernandez.

Tourism executives were given an official tour of the property recently ahead of the October 17th opening of the accommodation section.

