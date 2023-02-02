Union Partners with Rotaract Antigua to Educate Young Workers on Their Rights.

St John’s, Antigua – 2 February, 2023 – Dozens of young people representing various civic organizations are now better equipped to navigate the world of work following a recent training presentation by the Antigua and Barbuda Workers’ Union Youth Arm.

The session was hosted by the Rotaract Club of Antigua and aimed to enlighten young workers about their fundamental rights in the workplace.

Professional Service Director at Rotaract Antigua, Jennell Willette, said the session was critical, particularly for young individuals making their first entry into the world of work.

“Many times, young persons are exploited in their respective workplaces, and some do not even know about the Antigua and Barbuda Workers’ Union (ABWU), nor understand the service this institution provides.

This session definitely broadened their understanding and appreciation. So not only do they know more about their rights as employees but also about an institution that is committed to protecting their rights as young professionals,” Willette explained.

The topics covered during the presentation included Employee Documents, Discrimination, Probation, Holiday Pay, Sick Leave, Severance Pay and Unfair Dismissal.

Following the session, several participants eagerly shared their reactions. “I would say the session was very informative.

There may have been things that we knew before, but it was really great to have Mr. Samuel elaborate on these things,” one young woman shared.

Another participant explained that the workshop gave her the confidence to approach her employer on several issues.

She added that it was reassuring to know that the Antigua and Barbuda Workers’ Union was there to provide guidance and representation to workers dealing with various grievances.

The Antigua and Barbuda Workers’ Union Youth Arm is a branch of the ABWU that is tasked with the responsibility of sensitizing young workers about their rights by conducting educational workshops and other outreach programs.

