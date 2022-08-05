UK Government Donates a Further 5000 doses of Astra-Zeneca to Antigua and Barbuda

The British High Commission St John’s is pleased to confirm the UK has donated a further 5000 doses of Astra-Zeneca to Antigua and Barbuda.

The doses will arrive on Saturday 6 August. The UK previously donated 12,000 doses of Astra-Zeneca to the twin-island nation in August 2021.

Resident British Commissioner, Ms Lindsy Thompson, said “this donation reinforces the UK’s commitment to supporting Antigua and Barbuda’s fight against COVID. The nation’s vaccination rates are some of the best in the region, but no one is safe until we are all safe. In keeping with the advice from the Antigua and Barbuda Ministry of Health, Wellness and Environment, I encourage all eligible citizens and residents to get vaccinated and/or boosted.”

The UK has been at the forefront of the global response to Covid-19, including through investing £90 million to support the development of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

Over half a billion doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine have beendelivered at a non-profit price globally, with two-thirds going to lower and middle income countries.

The UK also kick-started efforts to establish COVAX in 2020, providing a total of £548 million to fund vaccines for lower income countries.

