U.S. visitors donate around 100 children’s books to National Public Library

United States visitors to Antigua and Barbuda on Monday made a presentation of around 100 children's books to the National Public Library.

The special presentation by The Takeover Travel Club, an international travel club, was facilitated by the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority.

The Takeover Travel Club known for buying-out resorts, are guided by their mission “Live life fully and abundantly through inspired, extraordinary travel experiences”.

The group of over 150 travellers were welcomed to Antigua on May 28 by the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority’s Special Projects and Events Team. Since their arrival they have been engaged in culturally immersive experiences.

Marketing Communications Manager within the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, Maria Blackman said, “We are very fortunate to have visitors, such as ‘The Takeover’ group who are interested in getting involved with the local community, and who seek out ways to make direct contributions that will be beneficial to our youth. We know that just like travel gives you a whole new perspective of the world, so to does reading. Reading allows you to travel, explore new places and get a broader sense of the world we live in, and so we welcome today’s presentation.”

The fictional books were specially selected for toddlers to children ages 14.

Ryllis Mannix, Director of the National Public Library expressed appreciation to the travel club, for donating the books, which will be added to the existing collection at the National Public Library. “Thank you for this magnificent donation. Thank you for being generous friends, especially for this act of love that will enhance education and bring more joy to the children of Antigua and Barbuda. We are forever appreciative of your thoughtfulness. A great initiative indeed!”

Participating in the presentation ceremony at the library was La Chanda Ricks, Founder and Chief Experience Officer of the Takeover Travel Club, alongside members of the club.

“Thank you so much for allowing us this opportunity to connect with and show love to the local community. Our travel club is made up of wonderful people – people who love to read, people who love to travel, and people who are service-oriented. At home, we are very much active in our local communities, and so it is always an extension of what we do at home, when we travel. Not only to come and enjoy your beautiful island, but also if and when there is an opportunity, to give back and to just interact with local residents as much as we possibly can, as a way of fully experiencing the island”, said Ricks, The Takeover Travel Club Founder.

Special Project and Events Marketing Manager, Shermain Jeremy, who also attended today’s presentation, expressed her pleasure at the group’s visit which had previously been delayed in 2021 due to the covid-19 pandemic.

