TWO WOMEN INJURED IN CRASH ON SIR GEORGE WALTER HIGHWAY

Police are now on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Sir George Walter Highway which has left two women injured.

It happened shortly after 9 on Sunday night outside Dee’s Service Station.

It involved a white Delta truck and a white Nissan car.

The driver of the truck was reportedly traveling from north to south when he slammed into the car which was turning onto Pigotts Road at the stoplight.

The woman who was driving the car and a woman who was a passenger in the truck were seriously injured and rushed to hospital.

Firefighters used jaws of life equipment to free one of the women.

The driver of the truck, who was not seriously injured, has provided information to the police at the scene as investigations continue.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP