Two Female Police Officers Excel in their Academic Careers

Two Female Police Officers Excel in their Academic Career

Inspector of Police, Mrs Norma Sharon Henry-Roberts and Sergeant Sharon Denise Byers of the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda are both in Trinidad receiving their Bachelor of Science Degree-BSc in Social Work from the University of the Southern Caribbean.

Commissioner of Police, Atlee Rodney and the entire Police Force extend congratulations to both Officers and wish them success in their future endeavors.

