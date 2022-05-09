Two corrupt cops given short jail time

HMP

REAL NEWS: The two police officers who were found guilty of corruption on March 25 were both sentenced today, May 9, in the High Court.

Corporal Marcus Isadore and Constable Peter Lugay will serve five and two months, respectively, behind bars at Her Majesty’s Prison.

The sentences were handed down by Justice Ann-Marie Smith, who also ordered that Isadore pay a fine of $80,000 by December 31, 2023, or face two years in prison.

Further, Isadore must also pay compensation of $100, forthwith, for a charger he took from the victim or spend a further two months in prison.

Lugay, on the other hand, was fined $30,000, which he has to pay by December 31, 2023, or serve two years in prison.

In addition, the Court ordered that he pay $3,500 compensation for causing injuries to the victim. This sum has to be paid by July 29 or he will face a prison term of six months.

Lugay was defended by attorney Andrew O’Kola while Isadore was represented by Lawrence Daniels. The two officers had opted for a judge-alone trial and were found guilty in February.

They had faced a maximum prison term of five years or a fine of up to $100,000.

The two were charged with corruption five years ago – in May 2017 – and were found guilty on three counts. They also faced other charges of kidnapping, misbehavior in public office and assault.

Corporal Isadore and Constable Lugay reportedly held a man at gunpoint and confiscated his cannabis, which they kept for their personal gain.

During the illegal act it is reported that they used their police-issued firearms.

The lawmen reportedly took eight pounds of cannabis from the man in February 2017; and then, two months later, they confiscated another 29 pounds of the illegal substance.

The February haul reportedly has not been accounted for up to now, and was not given in as evidence.

Lugay was 23 years old at the time he allegedly committed the offence. During the trial he opted to make an unsworn statement denying any involvement in the crime.

He also claimed to have had no close connection or interactions with Isadore, his co-accused, who was then 43 years of age, thus refuting any conspiracy between them.

Lugay also alleged that the accusations against him could have been a case of mistaken identity, since there were others in the Force who fit his description.

When news of the officers’ arrest broke over four years ago, STRATCOM issued a press release calling the allegations very serious and an indictment against the Police Force.

