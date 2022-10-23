Two AUA students injured in hit and run

The police are investigating a hit and run involving students of the American University of Antigua.

According to reports, two AUA students, one male and one female were struck by a car in front of Stratos on Friars Hill road.

The incident occurred at approximately 3 a.m this morning.

An eye witness said the young lady’s arm was removed off of her body and leg broken.

Medical reports are that the young man condition is critical while the young lady sustained serious injuries but, stable.

Police are appealing to anyone with information about the incident to come forward. The driver has since handed himself over to the police.

More details to come.

