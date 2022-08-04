T&T pan-extraordinaire Dr. Len ‘Boogsie’ Sharpe pays PM Browne a courtesy visit

An emotional day in the Office of the Prime Minister today as Dr. Len “Boogsie” Sharpe, Pan-extraordinaire from Trinidad and Tobago, paid Prime Minister Gaston Browne a courtesy visit on the heels of the Official Funeral of Victor ‘Babu’ Samuel.

Prime Minister Browne spoke on Babu's legacy and contribution to the development of Pan music in Antigua and Barbuda and the wider Caribbean. 'Boogsie', a close friend, colleague, and band-mate became emotional as he highlighted the work and passion of Babu Samuel within the pan-fraternity.

In June, Cabinet decided to offer an Official Funeral to Victor “Babu” Samuel, the highly regarded national pannist who died on June 28th, 2022; he was 64 years old at the time of his passing.

The Official Funeral takes place at the Antigua Recreation Grounds (ARG) on Monday 8th August 2022 at 2PM. Burial will be at the Public Cemetery.

