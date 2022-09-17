Tropical storm warning for Antigua and Barbuda discontinued

The tropical storm warning in effect for Antigua and Barbuda has been lifted.

Director of the Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services, Dale Destin says it was lifted at 5am Saturday morning after having been in place since Thursday.

He says the decision comes as Tropical Storm Fiona continues to move away from the country. Winds which have been howling since Friday afternoon, have subsided and are no longer storm-force.

However, Destin says more rains are in the forecast, albeit less than what had originally been forecast.

The downward revision of the rainfall forecast is the result of some of the convection associated with Fiona heading south of the center of circulation, taking it away from Antigua.

The lifting of the tropical storm warning is only for Antigua and Barbuda at this point; more warnings will be discontinued within hours.

