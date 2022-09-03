Tropical Storm Earl Strengthens to the North of the Leeward Islands

Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
200 PM EDT Sat Sep 3 2022
For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
Active Systems:
The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical
Storm Danielle, located over 900 miles west of the Azores, and on
Tropical Storm Earl, located northeast of the northern Leeward
Islands.
Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.
&&
Public Advisories on Tropical Storm Earl are issued under WMO header
WTNT31 KNHC and under AWIPS header MIATCPAT1.
Forecast/Advisories on Tropical Storm Earl are issued under WMO
header WTNT21 KNHC and under AWIPS header MIATCMAT1.
$$
Forecaster Reinhart
NNNN
CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP