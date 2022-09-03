Tropical Storm Earl Strengthens to the North of the Leeward Islands

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

200 PM EDT Sat Sep 3 2022

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

Active Systems:

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical

Storm Danielle, located over 900 miles west of the Azores, and on

Tropical Storm Earl, located northeast of the northern Leeward

Islands.

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.

&&

Public Advisories on Tropical Storm Earl are issued under WMO header

WTNT31 KNHC and under AWIPS header MIATCPAT1.

Forecast/Advisories on Tropical Storm Earl are issued under WMO

header WTNT21 KNHC and under AWIPS header MIATCMAT1.

$$

Forecaster Reinhart

NNNN

