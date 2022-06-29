Tropical Disturbance Unlikely To Form Before Reaching Eastern Caribbean

The approaching Tropical Disturbance is unlikely to form before reaching the islands. CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP.

The chance of formation is low – 30% in five days.

Central Tropical Atlantic:

A tropical wave located over the central tropical Atlantic continues to produce a few disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Slow development of this system is possible while it moves west-northwestward for the next few days.

The wave is forecast to move over the Windward Islands late Friday or early Saturday and then over the eastern Caribbean Sea by the weekend, where further

development is unlikely due to unfavorable environmental conditions.

Formation chance through 48 hours low..10 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days.low…30 percent.

