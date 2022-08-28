Tropical Disturbance AL91 is now likely to become a Depression or Storm, Residents are urged to monitor this system closely & be prepared

The content originally appeared on: Antigua News Room

Tropical Disturbance_AL91 is now likely to become a Depression or Storm.

Given its location & potential track, a tropical cyclone alert is in effect.

Residents are urged to monitor this system closely & be prepared to implement their hurricane plans, if called upon to do so.

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Sun Aug 28 2022

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

Central Tropical Atlantic:

A broad and elongated area of low pressure is located over the  central tropical Atlantic Ocean.  Although the associated shower  and thunderstorm activity has increased somewhat since yesterday,

it currently lacks organization.

Environmental conditions are  expected to be generally conducive for gradual development, and a

tropical depression is likely to form later this week while moving  toward the west and then west-northwest at around 10 mph, toward the  waters east of the Leeward Islands.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…30 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…high…70 percent.

Central Atlantic:

A small low pressure system located about 600 miles east of Bermuda continues to produce occasional, disorganized shower activity.   Strong upper-level winds and dry air are expected to limit  significant development of this system while it meanders over the  central Atlantic during the next few days, and the low is likely to  dissipate by midweek.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…10 percent.

Northwestern Caribbean Sea:

A trough of low pressure could develop over the northwestern  Caribbean Sea during the middle part of this week.  Environmental  conditions could support some slow development of the system

thereafter while it moves generally west-northwestward over the  northwestern Caribbean Sea and toward the Yucatan Peninsula of

Mexico.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

Eastern Tropical Atlantic:

A tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa  Monday or Monday night. Some gradual development of the system is  possible after that time while it moves generally westward across

the far eastern tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

Forecaster Berg

