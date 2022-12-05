Trinidad: Family of 10 seeks a home for Christmas

SOURCE: Trinidad and Tobago Guardian
As Christmas approaches, a La Brea family’s main concern is not food, decorations or presents, but that they may not have a home for Christmas.
Days ago, the back area of their home at Sobo Boodoosingh Road, Charles Street, crumbled, destroying three bedrooms.
Now, the family of ten, including three young children, ages seven months, 11 months and two-years-old, is fearful that their home will continue to fall apart, eventually leading to its entire destruction.
Speaking on behalf of the family, Donna Moonassar said her stepfather Roshan Mohammed, 53, her four brothers, two sisters and the children live in the house.
Moonassar, who lives next door, said about three weeks ago, they began hearing noises and pieces of the house began breaking off.
She said her stepfather abandoned a bedroom on the ground floor, while her siblings moved out of the two back bedrooms on the upper level.
Fortunately, no one was in those rooms when they crumbled last week.
“It was terrible,” she recalled.
“Everybody was asleep, I was sleeping in an apartment over there and my brother and them was sleeping over here and all of a sudden they heard something fall and when they run out, is this whole back piece gone.”
She said they have now been forced to huddle in three bedrooms to the front of the house.
“Right now, they have nowhere really to be sleeping and thing, so everybody have to fit up like sardine,” she lamented.
She explained that her stepfather built the house 20 years ago, but it was still under renovations. However, she said her stepfather is now a heart patient and neither he nor her brothers or sisters have any permanent jobs.
Fearful that the house will continue to crumble, she said, “It’s just a matter of when the whole house from the front to the back goes because once the back going, it will pull the whole front.”
Noting that for the past five years, they have been having an issue with a water leak on the road, she claimed the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) fixed it twice but since last year, it has been leaking again.
While she has no proof that the leak is causing the land movement, Moonassar wants WASA to permanently repair the leak and investigate whether they are at fault. If WASA is responsible, she wants them to compensate her family.
In any event, she said her family needs help to stabilise and rebuild their home. Anyone willing to assist can contact Moonassar at 268-1899.
Attempts to get a response from WASA were unsuccessful yesterday.
