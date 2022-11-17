Trinidad and Tobago Parliament to host 11th Commonwealth Youth Parliament

The Parliament of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and CPA Trinidad and Tobago Branch, in collaboration with the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Headquarters, will host the 11th Commonwealth Youth Parliament (CYP) from 20 to 24 November 2022.

The 11th Commonwealth Youth Parliament will bring together fifty-eight young people aged 18 to 29 from 33 Commonwealth jurisdictions.

It will be formally opened at The Red House, Port of Spain by the Acting President, Her Excellency Christine Kangaloo, who will deliver the feature address at the Opening Ceremony on 21 November 2022.

Ahead of the 11th Commonwealth Youth Parliament, the Speaker of the Trinidad and Tobago House of Representatives and Joint CPA Trinidad and Tobago Branch President, Hon. Bridgid Annisette-George said:

“I am delighted to welcome such a diverse group of young people from across the Commonwealth to Trinidad and Tobago to participate in

this 11th Commonwealth Youth Parliament. In the context of the national landscape of Trinidad and Tobago, youth engagement is critical to

ensuring a health democracy.”

During the week, youth participants will act as elected representatives of a fictional jurisdiction and debate a mock Parliamentary Bill related to remote working and alternative working patterns.

They will be mentored by serving Members of Parliament from the British Virgin Islands, St Lucia and Trinidad and Tobago. Hon. Anita Haynes, a Member of the House of Representatives of Trinidad and Tobago, will act as the Presiding Officer of this year’s Commonwealth Youth Parliament.

The CPA Secretary-General, Stephen Twigg said: “The Commonwealth Parliamentary Association has a proud history of enabling and

promoting youth engagement in politics and Parliament, and we hope that this 11th Commonwealth Youth Parliament will contribute to this successful legacy by inspiring the next generation of young leaders.”

The Commonwealth Youth Parliament is an annual event designed to introduce young Commonwealthcitizens to the role and purpose of Parliaments as democratic institutions and providers of good governance.

Organised by the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA), it allows attendees to meet other young people from across the

Commonwealth, empowering them to shape their own jurisdictions and engage with their local Legislature.

The Commonwealth Youth Parliament has been organised by the CPA since 1997, however it is the first time since 2019 that the event has been hosted in-person due to travel restrictions in recent years caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Staff from the National Assembly of Zambia, which is in the process of establishing its own youth Parliament,

will observe how the programme is managed this year.

