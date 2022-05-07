Travel Advisors Supporting Communities

Sandals Resorts International salutes the many travel advisors who support its philanthropic arm, Sandals Foundation, in building communities across the island. A number of travel advisors from the United States recently joined the Foundation’s supported Pack for a Purpose initiative, donating over 100 school supplies to the Irene B Williams School to bolster its teaching and learning environment.

Sandals Resorts travel advisors donate to Code Pink.

[L-r] Junior Chamber International Antigua, Youth Empowerment Chairman Tamorla Millette and Sandra Lalk, Business Development Manager at Sandals Resorts, collaborates with the Sandals Foundation to donate feminine menstrual hygiene products to the Junior Chamber International Antigua’s Code Pink, an island-wide period poverty eradication campaign.

Phase one of the Code PINK campaign sees to the collection of female sanitary supplies to ensure women and girls have access to the much needed but sometimes absent hygiene products.

Phase 2 of the programme will commence on May 28 and see to the education of and distribution to recipients at schools and other entities.

Sandals Foundation:

The Sandals Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, was created to continue and to expand upon the philanthropic work that Sandals Resorts International has undertaken. It is the culmination of close to four decades of dedication to playing a meaningful role in the lives of the communities where we operate across the Caribbean. The Sandals Foundation funds projects in three core areas: education, community and the environment. One hundred percent of the monies contributed by the general public to the Sandals Foundation go directly to programs benefiting the Caribbean community. To learn more about the Sandals Foundation, visit online at www.sandalsfoundation.org or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

