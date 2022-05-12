Transgender woman Bramble slapped with 9 charges under Electronic Crimes Act

Transgender woman Washington Bramble has been slapped with 9 charges under the Electronic Crimes Act.

Among the charges is “sending offensive messages for the purposes of causing hatred.”

She was arrested on Wednesday and has been granted bail.

Here is a copy of one of the charges.

Bramble, an LGBTQ advocate alleges she is being targeted by a judicial officer about whom she has filed a complaint with the Judicial Services Commission.

