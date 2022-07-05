Traffic Head says 20 accidents recorded between Friday and Monday, but it is unlikely that all collisions were reported

REAL NEWS: In spite of videos showing multiple accidents across the island on Sunday, July 3, following the popular LOL fete on Saturday night, the Head of the Traffic Department says there were fewer than three traffic collisions reported to the Police.

However, Assistant Superintendent of Police Rodney Ellis says there were 20 accidents recorded between Friday, July 1, and Monday morning, July 4.

He believes that some of the Saturday-night accidents might not have been reported, although they were caught on video.

Ellis says there were no serious injuries reported in the collisions investigated by the Police: The persons involved in the Friars Hill Road accident sustained only minor injuries and there were none in the collision on Old Parham Road.

Since the curfew restrictions were removed last December (2021), there has been an increase in traffic accidents.

The Traffic Head notes that the fete season brings its own problems, as well; so he is advising that persons have a designated driver, or not drink at all if they are driving.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP