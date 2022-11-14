Tourism Excellence To Be Celebrated At The Antigua And Barbuda Tourism Awards

Antigua

Antigua and Barbuda Tourism industry professionals who have demonstrated unwavering commitment and excellence in the field of tourism will be honoured at the 2022 Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Awards Gala in December.

Hosted by the Antigua and Barbuda Ministry of Tourism and the Antigua and Barbuda Hotels and Tourism Association (ABHTA), the prestigious Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Awards recognizes high-achieving tourism professionals who have through their steadfast efforts contributed to the betterment of Antigua and Barbuda’s tourism product.

Antigua and Barbuda’s Minister of Tourism and Investment, The Honourable Charles Fernandez said, “Our people are at the heart of Antigua and Barbuda’s success as a tourism destination. They are our greatest asset, and a major reason why travellers choose to return to our twin islands time and time again.”

“As we close off an extremely successful year, with tourism arrivals surpassing predictions, it is imperative that we honour our outstanding tourism ambassadors and energise all of Team Tourism as we prepare for the 2022/2023 winter tourism season ahead,” said the tourism minister.

The Tourism Awards Gala Committee Chair, and Antigua and Barbuda Hotels and Tourism Association Head of Operations, Anthea Watkins said, “It will be a ‘Festival of Colours’ as we celebrate the men and women in the industry. The committee is working hard to put on a spectacular event, that will let our tourism partners know that we see them, we observed their commitment and dedication to the industry, especially during the pandemic to keep the industry thriving, we appreciate them, and we recognise them.”

This year’s tourism awards will recognise industry partners in the following categories:

ABHTA Employee of the Year

ABHTA Supervisor of the Year

Rising Star of the Year

Young Hotelier of the Year

Young Chef of the Year

Chef of the Year

Transportation Service Provider of the year

Tour Guide of the Year

Port Frontline Employee of the Year

Tourism Employee of the Year

Sustainable Tourism Award

Lifetime Achievement Award

Award categories were open for nominations from the private and public sector tourism businesses through the Antigua and Barbuda Hotels and Tourism Association and the Ministry of Tourism.

Nominations are being judged by a skilled panel of tourism industry executives.

Winners and nominees will be recognized and celebrated in the presence of Government officials and industry professionals at the Awards Gala on December 11, 2022.

The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Awards forms part of Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Week taking place from December 3 – December 11, 2022 under the theme: ‘One Team, One Vision’.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP