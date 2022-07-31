Tian Winter says he earned 80k from carnival competitions despite not winning a Party Monarch crown

Tian Winter said via Facebook:

Winning a crown is always great for the accomplishments You know what’s even greater? Going to the bank with ma nice $80,000.00 after the competitions

iConsRoad Bun Up Tuesday

Tian Winter is a multiple time winner of both Party Monarch Competition in Antigua and Barbuda. This year he competed in both the Calypso and Party Monarch competitions. Despite making it to the top 3 in both Party Monarch competitions Winter failed to capture the top prize.