Three victims forced to seek treatment at the hospital after being wounded in separate incidents

This story was first reported by: realnewsantigua.com

Police are investigating three separate wounding incidents which left all the victims seeking medical care at the hospital.

Reports say that a 38-year-old Liberta man was injured by a fellow villager, who grabbed his money while they were at a local supermarket.

Reportedly, the man went to Spencer’s Supermarket with $52 in hand at around mid-morning on July 10. While there, the alleged perpetrator pulled the cash away and the victim took it back from him.

The alleged offender then went into a bag he was holding, pulled out a cutlass, and reportedly used it to inflict a wound to the victim’s head.

The man had to be treated at the hospital; and although his injuries were not life threatening, he was kept for observation.

The attacker was taken into police custody after the incident.

In another instance, a man of no fixed place of abode, but who frequents Percival’s Service Station, was punched in the face during an altercation on the premises.

Reportedly the victim was speaking to a driver who, at the time, was filling his vehicle’s tank with petrol.

The victim then went to the front passenger door, from which a man allegedly exited the vehicle and struck him in the face with his fist.

As a result, the victim reportedly fell to the ground, hit his head, and sustained a wound to the back of his head.

The Emergency Medical Service was summoned to the scene and transported the man to the hospital, where he was treated for his injury.

This offence reportedly occurred on the night of July 9.

Meanwhile, a 92-year-old Tyrells man is said to have been injured by his 24-year-old mentally challenged great-grandson in a dispute over a phone call.

Reports are that on July 8, at about 8:30 a.m., the elderly man was at home when his great-grandson asked to use the senior citizen’s cell phone to make a call.

The older man refused, allegedly angering the young man, who reportedly armed himself with a stone, which he used to inflict a wound to the elderly man’s head.

The senior citizen was taken to the Liberta Health Centre, where nurses assessed the wound; but he was later transported to the hospital by the EMS.

