The University of Health Sciences Antigua and 8B Education to fully finance African medical students, particularly those displaced by the war in Ukraine

The War in Ukraine Affects African Medical Students. Antigua & Barbuda can be a global example.

Antigua & Barbuda – The University of Health Sciences Antigua (UHSA), Antigua’s oldest medical school, celebrating 40 years this year, and the only black-owned private medical institution in the Caribbean, has exclusively partnered with New York-based 8B Education Investments (8B) to fully finance African medical students, particularly those displaced by the war in Ukraine, and help them safely continue their medical education at UHSA in Antigua & Barbuda.

In addition, UHSA and 8B are committed to helping eligible Africans in the Caribbean who wish to pursue medicine as a career.

These individuals can receive private funding to study medicine at UHSA, allowing them to become physicians and positively contribute to society.

The humanitarian crisis in Ukraine has left many students without a means of pursuing their studies.

However, UHSA and 8B are committed to ensuring that these students can still achieve their dreams of becoming doctors and are working tirelessly to provide them with the resources and support they need to succeed.

“We believe that every student deserves the opportunity to pursue their education, regardless of the challenges they face,” said Dr. Rana Chakraborty, UHSA graduate and Board member, Full Professor and Consultant at the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science. “We are proud to partner with 8B Education Investments to provide full funding for these students, and we look forward to welcoming them to our beautiful campus and helping them achieve their goals.”

UHSA’s partnership represents a crucial step towards providing much-needed support for African students during a pivotal time when Antigua appears eager to establish closer ties with the Motherland.

However, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Trade, and Immigration in Antigua must prioritize and take responsibility for ensuring students can obtain the necessary student visas to study medicine.

The initiative’s success will also lead to financing CARICOM students to study at UHSA and other regional institutions.

“We believe that education is a fundamental human right, and we are committed to doing everything in our power to help students achieve their goals,” said Dr. Adedayo Akande, President of UHSA. “We also urge the Department of Immigration to recognize the humanitarian responsibility they have in ensuring that these fully vetted, financed medical students can obtain the necessary student visas to continue their education promptly.”

The University of Health Sciences Antigua has shown a commitment to healthcare education and community through its graduates who are currently practicing in Antigua, the US, the UK, Canada, and many parts of the world, and its Macedonia School of Nursing with graduates working in Antigua’s Mount St. John’s Medical Centre, throughout the Caribbean, and in the US.

Also, through UHSA’s Free Clinic at English Harbour, a data-collecting clinic whose doctors treated nearly 600 patients from around the island free of charge.

