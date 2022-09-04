The Rotary Club of Antigua celebrates its 50th Anniversary

The Rotary Club of Antigua will celebrate its 50th Anniversary on September 10th, under the theme “50 Years Strong Serving Humanity”.

The celebratory year commences with a week of activities from Sunday, 4th September, to Saturday, 10th September, 2022.

On September 4th, the members gathered to give thanks for fifty years on unbroken service to our community by fellowshipping at the Holy Family Cathedral, which was of great significance to the club, as the Catholic Church was were the first members’ worshipped to bless the charter of the club in 1972.

Tuesday, September 6th, in the spirit of giving back, our members will be volunteering our time at the Fiennes Institute, where care packages, lunch and entertainment will be shared with the residents there.

The club will be hosting a special meeting at Rotary House on September 7th, where we will recognize the hard work of our dedicated members who have reached five, ten, and fifteen years milestones in service to our club.

Thursday, 8th September will see our members visiting various secondary schools across the island to educate our youths on the joys of volunteerism and the impact they can make in their communities by providing service to others.

Too officially honour the chartering of our club on September 10th, the club will be hosting a Gala Banquet at the Sandals Grande Resort and Spa, and will be joined by special guests, members of our Sponsoring Rotary Club, the Rotary Club of St. Kitts, the Governor General, Sir Rodney Williams, and the Honourable Prime Minister, Hon. Gaston Browne. Special awards will also be distributed to our long standing members who have served twenty or more years in the club.

Over the past fifty years the Club has completed a diverse range of projects too numerous to mention but suffice it to say that the club has made on impact in most all areas of life in our community including; education, sports, medical, social and community care. Some projects such as the Meals and Wheels have been ongoing for three decades and the Computers for the World and the Sewing Programme, for several years.

The Club sponsored its first Rotaract Club, the Rotaract Club of Antigua on December 5th, 1986, and also, the Interact Clubs of St. Joseph’s Academy and the Christ the King High School.

As well as making an impact on the community in its fifty year history, the Rotary Club of Antigua has boosted tremendous fundraising events, and has become known for our major carnival fete “Colors”.

This Rotary year, the Rotary Club of Antigua will focus on projects in support of the fight against childhood obesity, empowerment programme for single mothers raising young boys, and the construction of a school of pan at the Irene B. Williams School.

The Rotary Club of Antigua continues to provide members with the opportunity to give back to the community by providing service above self. The Club is proud to have past presidents and Rotarians who have contributed to building and steering the club over the past fifty years. They continue to support, guide and motivate the club to achieving more and better for our community.

We look forward to another fifty years of service in our community.

