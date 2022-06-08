HOUSE IN YORKS RAZED IN SUSPECTED ARSON:

The Police are investigating a suspected case of arson in Yorks Village Tuesday evening.

Fire gutted a two-bedroom wooden structure occupied by a 16 year old male, who was not at home at the time of the blaze.

Residents told investigators they saw someone running from the property sometime after 8pm in the moments before the structure was engulfed in flames.

The house did not have an electrical connection.

Police investigations continue into the matter; they are urging anyone with information which can assist in the probe to provide this to investigators. (STATE MEDIA)

