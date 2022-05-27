The Ministry of Education LIED, Lovell says

The Ministry of Education is aware of a video circulating showing some E-book Devices and textbooks that were disposed of by the Board of Education.

We wish to inform the public of the following facts surrounding the disposal of the e-book devices:

The average lifespan of this technology ranges from 4 – 5 years

The Ebook Devices shown are over 6 (six) years old and after many iterations of repairs, upgrades, and salvaging of parts for other devices, these e-book devices have been deemed to have outlived their useful and technological lives, and have been rendered irreparable.

The Board of Education attempted to sustainably dispose of the obsolete devices by removing all reusable parts such as hard drives, batteries and motherboards prior to their disposal. While attempts were made to remove all of the SD cards, it is apparent that some may have been missed.

As it relates to the printed texts, the Board of Education wishes to advise that while it appreciates and understands the value of text books, the following are the facts:

Due to changes in the syllabus and the curriculum the text books in question have been replaced in the schools.

All of the books that have been disposed at the landfill are out of print, out of circulation, and have been in storage for up to eight years.

Due to an excessive grown of mold on the books, along with the fact that these books were already replaced in the education system, It was felt that the continuous storage of these texts was neither sustainable nor practical.

The Ministry of Education and The Board of Education remain committed to not only the education of our youth, but ensuring that all the necessary tools for facilitating this process are made available to them.

