The late Sudarno Hadassah Simon remembered by CIBC FirstCaribbean staff

BANK STAFF PAY TRIBUTE TO COLLEAGUE

Staff at CIBC FirstCaribbean have been paying tribute to one of their colleagues who passed away on 24th May, 2022.

Miss Sudarno Hadassah Simon joined the staff on 26th June, 2000 and served as a Customer Service Officer.

She was very involved in the bank’s activities committees and was very popular with staff and customers.

The staff have started a memory garden at the entrance to the Old Parham Road branch and plants, flowers and memorabilia have been placed there.

The bank’s branch manager, Dawn Soleyn, said that Hadassah was loved and she will be greatly missed.

The staff will be performing a musical tribute at her funeral to be held on Tuesday 19th July, 2022 at 2pm at the St. George’s Anglican Church at Fitches Creek.

CIBC FirstCaribbean will close at 12 noon on the day of the funeral to enable the staff to attend the funeral.

