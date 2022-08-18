The boosters are working!

MolwynJoseph

CABINET NOTES:

The Minister of Health reported that there is NO major surge of Covid-19 after Carnival 2022.

He concluded that 57 infections serve as evidence that boosters are working and encouraged Antiguans and Barbudans to get vaccinated and boosted.

The Minister drew the Cabinet’s attention to large-scale events before that led to as many as 250 infections following the events.

The policies of the Gaston Browne-led administration are clearly justifiable and helpful in the fight against Covid-19.

