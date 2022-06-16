The Barnes Hill and Powells Community Youth Group Makes Donation to The New Winthorpes Primary School

The Barnes Hill and Powells Community Youth Group gifted the Principal of the new Winthropes Primary School Ms. Chennell Dowyde with a colored printer for her office.

In making the presentation, the Group President Jem Lafraichere stated that this donation was possible through the funds raised in the groups ongoing “Five-A-Side” Softball and Football Tournament that is held every Sunday at the school grounds.

He further added that this donation is part of their commitment to the overall development of the community and stressed the need for a coming together and greater involvement of the youth in positive, meaningful activities.

