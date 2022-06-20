The Antigua & Barbuda Swim Federation expresses sympathies over the passing of Gordon Derrick

Saint John’s, Antigua – The Antigua and Barbuda Swim Federation (ABSF) and the entire swim fraternity would like to offer their thoughts and condolences to the family and friends of Gordon “Banks” Derrick.

His activity in local sports created opportunities and enjoyment for multiple generations of athletes, and his absence will be keenly felt among his loved ones in the swimming community.

Derek Marshall of the ABSF stated, “Banks was instrumental in the development of Antiguan and Barbudan sports. His like will not be soon found again, and his impact cannot be overstated. We would like to offer our thoughts and prayers to his loved ones.“

