The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism and Airport Authorities launch June as ‘The Month of Romance’

Love was in the air as the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority (ABTA) and the Antigua and Barbuda Airport Authority (ABAA) launched ‘June – The Month of Romance’ and officially opened the couples’ ‘Love Lane’ experience at the V.C. Bird International Airport (VCBIA) on June 1, 2022.

Antigua and Barbuda Minister of Tourism & Investment, The Honorable Charles Fernandez delivered the feature remarks during the launch, held at the airport’s award-winning Executive Lounge with the airport landing strip and the rolling landscape as the backdrop to the event.

“Our new ‘Love Lane’ experience at the V.C. Bird International Airport launched specifically for couples travelling to Antigua and Barbuda during ‘June – The Month of Romance’, ensures that romance begins for couples the minute they land in our country. This fast-track service paired with a well-branded outfitting is sure to get couples excited and ready for the most romantic experience of a lifetime with us here, in beautiful Antigua and Barbuda”, remarked Minister Fernandez.

The Minister also praised the partnership between the ABAA and ABTA, “much of what we do to promote our destination can’t be successful without our partners who understand that tourism is everybody’s business and that we all must play our part in securing our country’s main industry.”

Also celebrating the launch of the ‘Love Lane’ were Chief Executive Officer of the Antigua and Barbuda Airport Authority, Euletta Francis and Chief Immigration Officer, Katrina Yearwood.

“This summer for us at the V.C. Bird international airport is already showing a welcoming return to normalcy when compared to the last two years.

Today’s event is therefore quite fortuitous as it allows us to be grateful to see our award-winning airport emerge from what seemed like insurmountable odds, and gives me the opportunity to keep praising my management team and the entire airline community who have remained unwavering in their effort to keep V.C. Bird International airport as a flagship airport of the Caribbean”, said the Airport CEO, Euletta Francis.

Chief Immigration Officer Katrina Yearwood added that, “The Department of Immigration is extremely enthused and excited to be a part of this partnership for the launch of Romanced Month today. One of the things discussed prior to the launch of this campaign was that all partners needed to have acknowledgment that tourism is everybody’s business.

And, how immigration fits into this, is that we are the first people you engage with conventionally before you are landed in Antigua and Barbuda. So, with that said, we have to ensure that our immigration officers understand that while we are still security oriented, there is a heightened level of customer service that we have a responsibility of ensuring we are providing to our passengers that are coming into Antigua and Barbuda.”

Both Francis and Yearwood mentioned major and positive changes that would be coming to VCBIA in the near future that will ensure optimal performance of the airport and its employees.

On arrival at the ‘Love Lane’ within the immigration hall, Chairman of the ABAA, Rolston Potter, CEO of the ABAA Euletta Francis, Chief Immigration Officer, Katrina Yearwood and Shermain Jeremy, Romance Lead for the ABTA, engaged in the cutting of the ribbon, ushering in the official opening of the Antigua and Barbuda ‘Love Lane’ Experience.

The ABAA has also added to the couples’ experience by providing the first ten couples to register as traveling to Antigua and Barbuda to get married with complimentary access to the Executive Lounge on their departure. An additional 70 couples will be randomly selected to receive a coupon for 50% off discount also to the Executive Lounge on their departure.

Throughout June, the romance experience at the airport will extend to the arrivals area where a floating chapel can be found cascading from the ceiling, offering couples photo opportunities which we hope they will share on their social media and help increase awareness.

During the launch, husband and wife duo, La Twain entertained the audience with a rendition of their original song, “Extraordinary Love” setting the atmosphere for a celebratory toast to romance.

A total of 87 couples from the United States, Canada and U.K. and Europe have registered for the ‘Love Lane’ service with the campaign’s first set of couples scheduled to arrive on June 1, 2022.

The United Taxi Company will be a key partner for romance month as their fleet of drivers will be boasting ‘June is Romance Month’ car flags on their vehicles throughout the month as they transport locals and visitors across the island.

The Month of Romance continues with several activities to include the annual destination wedding, a global romance webinar and the start of an aggressive digital and social advertising campaign, special offers from a variety of hotels, restaurants, spas and other service providers specifically geared for couples in love.

