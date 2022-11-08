The Antigua and Barbuda Swimming Federation selects national team to compete at the 30th Annual OECS Swimming Championships

The Antigua and Barbuda Swimming Federation (ABSF) has selected the national team to compete at the 30th Annual OECS Swimming Championships, which will be held November 11th to 13th at the Rodney Heights Aquatic Center in St. Lucia.

According to the ABSF President, Dr. Derek Marshall, “Following the successful hosting of our 7th Annual Club Invitational, the Selection Committee met and chose thirty-one (31) swimmers to represent Antigua and Barbuda in St. Lucia. The team composition highlights our younger talent and is reflective of the future of swimming in Antigua and Barbuda.”

The team is comprised of Kaylee Warner, the sole female in the Girls 8 & Under category, while Zane Williams, Christopher Walter and Mkazo Lindsay compete for the boys in the same age category. In the 9 to 10-year-old category, Anya De Gannes and Keziah Joseph represent for the girls while Jamie Tranter and Alessandro Bazzoni will represent the boys.

The Girls 11 – 12 age group consists of Davina Barton, Isabelle Bremmer and Mila Festini-Cromer while the boys consist of Reuben Edwards, Espriit Shaw and Zahid Derrick. Aungelique Liddie, Ellie Shaw, Alandra Dublin and Madison MacMillan will represent the girls in the 13 – 14 category while Tivon Benjamin, Davien Barton, Neil Sherwin-Noronja will represent the boys.

The 15 – 17 age group is comprised of Angelique Gittens, Kimberlee Warner and Annachiara Bazzoni and Tony Goodwin, Naeem DeSouza, Zardad Jan and Manav Sinhi for the boys.

There will be one male and one female in the 18 & over age group. Bianca Mitchell and Anisa Lewis will represent the girls and J’Air Smith will be sole male representative. Bianca Mitchell and J’Air Smith were selected as Team Captains.

The Head Coach for the 2019 OECS Antigua and Barbuda Team is Wayne Mitchell. He will be ably assisted by Coach Nelson Molina Fojo and Mark Mitchell. Coach Wayne Mitchell added “that although the team is filled with a lot of young and new swimmers, they are all focused and eager to compete.

Unfortunately, some of our top swimmers are away at school and were not able to travel for the meet, so that had an impact on our older age groups. However, we will still have a competitive squad in the younger age groups, and we look forward to seeing how they perform on the larger stage”.

ABSF Treasurer and Team Manager, Kem Warner, commented, “We will be missing a relay team in the 10 and under girl’s category and this may have an impact on whether we achieve overall first place or settle for second or third place position.

However, since our team is comprised of talented swimmers in the younger age group categories, this may motivate them to exceed our expectation since many of them will have points to prove.

The 30th edition of the OECS Swimming Championships is being hosted by the Saint Lucia Swimming Federation and all member states of the OECS have been invited. The Competition will be conducted in accordance with FINA Rules in force at the start of the competition.

Defending champions, Grenada, will be hoping to secure a sixth consecutive title, while Antigua and Barbuda, who placed fourth in 2019, will hoping to secure one of the top three placement.

