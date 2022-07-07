Tanner St. business broken into, with thieves netting nearly $50k worth of electronics; UWI-FI suffers break-in, as well

REAL NEWS: Police are investigating a break-in at another Syrian-run store, about one week after a spate of similar offences at Arab-owned businesses.

Reports are that Michael’s Furniture Store, located on Tanner Street, was broken into, and a quantity and variety of flat-screen television sets were stolen, along with electric kettles.

Further reports say the electronic goods, combined, carry a value of almost $50,000.

Apparently, the intruder(s) used a hard implement to pry open a storeroom window and gain entry into the business place.

This offence reportedly occurred between 5:30 p.m. on July 5 and 8:30 a.m. the next morning.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, The University of the West Indies Five Islands campus was broken into and several items were stolen.

Reportedly, the perpetrator was able to access the building by removing four panes of louvre glass from a northern lounge window.

Once inside, the person stole a quantity of non-alcoholic beverages from a small refrigerator and snacks that were on a table.

This offence occurred between 6:10 p.m. on July 5 and 6:30 a.m. the following day. CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATS APP GROUP FOR MORE UPDATES

