Sweetest joke since Christmas: Lovell dismisses plans for Antigua Airways as pie in the sky dream

Signing of MoA with Nigerian Group Marvelous Mike Press Ltd

The Government of Antigua and Barbuda has entered into a formal agreement with Nigeria-based Marvelous Mike Press Limited to launch Antigua Airways.

The plan is to have the new carrier operational by October this year to fly directly between Antigua and Barbuda and Africa.

United Progressive Party leader Harold Lovell says it is nothing more than a pie in the sky dream.

