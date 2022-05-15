Suspect who nearly killed Jerkeem Jackson now in police custody

Suspect who nearly killed Jerkeem Jackson now in police custody
Update in Jerkeem Jackson Wounding The suspect allegedly involved in the wounding of Jakeem Jackson is now in police custody. The Radio Range resident was taken into custody sometime on Saturday and is assisting police with their investigation.