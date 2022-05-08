Summer Goodwin Wins The Antigua Sailing Week 2022 Harpers School Arts Competition

Winner Summer Goodwin receiving prize package from Lenny Joseph, Sales and Marketing Manager, Harper’s Office Depot Inc./Ted Martin photo

Art students from Christ the King High School (CKHS) won both the Overall poster design and the People’s Choice Award of the Antigua Sailing Week Harper’s School Art Competition.

Summer Goodwin’s vibrant picture impressed the judges as it captured each aspect of Antigua Sailing Week and is the official welcome poster at the Cobbs Cross School junction.

Fellow CKHS student, Shania McKenzie stole the public’s heart and was named the People’s Choice winner.

“The level of art shown by these budding artists was very impressive and our judges had a tough time selecting an overall winner. We must make special mention of the art teachers at CKHS and Island Academy who encouraged their students to enter this competition. Given the challenges faced after the pandemic of the past two years, we were delighted with the number of entries,” said Cassandra (Dee) Ryan, ASW coordinator.

The students were asked to create a poster showing the different aspects of Antigua Sailing Week from sailing on the water, the economic benefits, and places of interest across the island.

56 entries were received from five schools – CKHS, Island Academy, Villa Primary, Gospel Light Elementary and Antigua Seventh Day Adventist School.

CKHS art teacher, Rhonda Williams explains the importance of students entering this competition: “We have a strong art culture at Christ the King, and we put a lot of energy in involving the students in lots of artistic projects like decorating the school for special events. I encourage the students to enter as many competitions as they can as I believe that it will help to raise their confidence and even, if they don’t win, they will meet other, like-minded individuals. However, once they enter a competition, they never know what the outcome will be.”

Roy Bento of Harper’s Office Depot Inc. is delighted with the continued popularity of this competition: “after a two-year hiatus, it is heartening to see that our students are very keen to share their creative endeavours. And we are looking forward to seeing their work displayed.”

Goodwin and the group winners received their certificate and prizes at an awards ceremony at the Copper and Lumber Store Hotel at the start of Dockyard Day. They each received art supplies from title sponsor Harper’s Office Depot Inc. and a host of other prizes donated by: Stingray City; Axxess Marine; Merryland; National Sailing Academy (NSA); Antigua Sailing Week goodies and Adventure Antigua.

The young artists then went on to enjoy Dockyard Day where they watched the model boat race – five battery and wind operated seven-foot boats competed in three races followed by a couple of kayak races featuring students from the National Sailing Academy and Antigua Yacht Club up against popular soca artist Menace, the latter competing in his first kayak race, much to the delight of the crowd.

As water-based challenges gave way to land-based events including a cultural presentation by Gemonites Steel Orchestra, a fashion show, and a display of crafts from the Department of Culture. ASW53 officially ended with the Beating of the Retreat.

This is the 53rd annual school art competition, which started in 1968 to encourage students and the wider community to get involved and showcase their talents.

roup shot with art teachers

Pictures credit: Ted Martin/ASW

Full list of winners:

Age 5 -8:

First Place: Jaemiir Watkins – Island Academy

Second Place: Ana Benton – Island Academy

Third Place: Cali Tarter – Island Academy

Special Mention: J’lissa James-Hanley – island Academy

Age 9 – 13

First Place: Summer Goodwin – CKHS

Second Place: Ajani Charles – CKHS

Third Place: Sirleyah James – ASDAS

Special Mention: Mitzi Gonsalves – CKHS

Age 14 – 18

First Place: Lamitta Nadour – CKHS

Second Place: Celeste Softleigh – CKHS

Third Place: Makayla Henry – CKHS

Special Mention: Arianna Amsterdam – CKHS

