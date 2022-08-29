Successful Solar Panel Trade Skill Course completed in City South

Anticipating the desire for members of the community to learn renewable energy technology and begin entry-level careers in the solar PV industry, City South Field Trade School, a program of the Campaign of FranzforCitySouth, established by UPP Candidate for St. John’s City South Franz deFreitas has successfully hosted its first basic solar panel technician course with industry professional Alex Spencer.

This class focused on youth with an interest I electronics, those who wish to begin a career in solar PV installation, homeowners wanting to install a system on their residence and electricians needing to expand their skills sets and business portfolios.

The class began with fifteen participants at the Andy Roberts Street community center location in Ovals, comprising of ten males and five females with ages ranging from 12 to 55 years. Classes met once per week over a three-month period and the instruction was delivered both in theory and practical activities.

The successful participants learn basic electronics related to solar panel inhalation, how to size the system according to electrical needs, how to select the type of system that works best for the situation, how to select all the components for the system, how to size the wiring and overcurrent protection, how to price the system according to size, and how to select a battery bank.

“The solar power industry is desperate for skilled workers and the St. John’s City South community is intent on filling this gap through training and upskilling. Young people want jobs that offer good pay, respect from their employer, and a promising career path,” “The implementation and eventual expansion of the City South Field Trade School is a win-win for both industry and those now entering the workforce or seeking better career opportunities.”

“Every member of the City South community should have the chance to explore multiple pathways, including attending college, gaining industry certificate, pursuing an apprenticeship, finding a job with a living wage or starting a business of their own.” “College and career should never be an either-or, especially not as we face unprecedented economic uncertainty and dislocation. St. John’s City South with Franz deFreitas as its representative will maximize opportunity for community members and families who need it most, and skilled trades education is one critical way to do that.”

City South Field Trade School is a program of the Campaign of FranzforCitySouth, established by UPP Candidate for St. John’s City South Franz deFreitas, to advance excellent skilled trades education and training in the City South community.

With a deep respect for the dignity of trades and for the intelligence and creativity of people who work with their hands, City South Field Trade School aims to create a greater understanding of and investment in skilled trades education and training, believing that access to quality skilled trades education and training gives community members pathways to better opportunities, good jobs, new businesses and a workforce our country needs.

