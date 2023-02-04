Students detained, weapons seized following after-school fights in St. John’s

Several students have been detained, after police intervened to quell at least four fights in St John’s Friday afternoon.

The law enforcers also seized several sharp instruments which were being used as weapons, including machetes, knives and pairs of scissors.

There have been no reports of injuries.

Cell Phone videos show at least six students being whisked away in a police vehicle, following the tense clashes near the YMCA.

Police say three of the incidents happened in the vicinity of the YMCA, and at least one other close to the Works Ministry.

The Juvenile Justice Act stipulates how these cases are handled, including provisions for the detained students to be handed over to their parents, pending further investigations.

Police are urging the students to desist from these hostilities, and are admonishing parents to play a more active role in a de-escalation of these tensions.

