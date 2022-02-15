Strong Earthquake Recorded Near Antigua

UWI, SRC – Automatic Earthquake Location

DATE AND TIME:

2022-02-15 04:03 am (Local Time)

2022-02-15 08:03 (UTC)

MAGNITUDE:

5.4

LOCATION:

Latitude: 16.74N

Longitude: 61.35W

Depth: 19 km

NEARBY CITIES:

58 km NE of Point-à-Pitre, Guadeloupe

69 km SE of Saint John’s, Antigua and Barbuda

160 km N of Roseau, Dominica

If you felt this earthquake, please tell us (https://uwiseismic.com/connect/earthquake-feedback/)

DISCLAIMER: this event has NOT been reviewed by an analyst. It was automatically located by a seismological computational system, therefore, it is a PRELIMINARY result and this may vary when new additional data are processed.

