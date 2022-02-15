Strong Earthquake Recorded Near Antigua

UWI, SRC – Automatic Earthquake Location
DATE AND TIME:
2022-02-15 04:03 am (Local Time)
2022-02-15 08:03 (UTC)
MAGNITUDE:
5.4
LOCATION:
Latitude: 16.74N
Longitude: 61.35W
Depth: 19 km
NEARBY CITIES:
58 km NE of Point-à-Pitre, Guadeloupe
69 km SE of Saint John’s, Antigua and Barbuda
160 km N of Roseau, Dominica
If you felt this earthquake, please tell us (https://uwiseismic.com/connect/earthquake-feedback/)
DISCLAIMER: this event has NOT been reviewed by an analyst. It was automatically located by a seismological computational system, therefore, it is a PRELIMINARY result and this may vary when new additional data are processed.
