St Vincent records 23rd homicide for 2022

CMC- Police in St Vincent and the Grenadines are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a fisherman.

The victim has been identified as Roland Baptiste, 35, of Fitz Hughes. He died on July 1 after being shot about his body with a shotgun on June 27 in Fitz Hughes by an unknown assailant(s).

Baptiste succumbed to his injuries at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital. A post-mortem examination is expected to be conducted on the body to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Investigations into Baptiste’s death are ongoing.

Persons with information that can assist with this investigation are encouraged to contact the police.

Baptiste’s death marks the twenty-third homicide reported for 2022.

