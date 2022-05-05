St. Phillips South Affordable Housing project from 130k-240k

The St Phillips South Affordable Housing project is well underway.

These affordable homes are being constructed by the Ministry of Works through the Business Development Unit located on Old Parham Road.

These affordable housing units range from Two-bedroom -$130k

Three-bedroom- $180k

Three-bedroom/ 2 bath- $240k.

For more details contact the Ministry of Works Business Development Unit or find us on Facebook @The Ministry of Works Antigua & Barbuda.

