St Paul’s Empowerment Center Benefits from Funding through the Republic of Indonesia

On 12 February 2022, the community of St Pauls was the recipient of a kind donation of the sum of US 87,308.00.00 from the Republic of Indonesia.

Through the efforts of the Asian country, the St Paul’s Empowerment Center was gifted with numerous equipment relevant to the enhancement of Computer Literacy and Music production for persons living in the community and by extension persons in Antigua and Barbuda.

The funds which were used to outfit the learning resource center and recording studio in the Community Building included, desktop computers, laptops, network hardware, software, air conditioning units, recording equipment and furniture.

During the handover ceremony Honorary Consul Paul Ryan addressed the gathering and brought greetings on the behalf of Mr. Tatang Budie Utama Razak, Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to Antigua and Barbuda based in Bogota and expressed great delight that the body can be of service to the community and demonstrate friendly relations between nations.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Immigration and Trade Hon E. P. Chett Green during his remarks expressed sincerest thanks to the Government and People of Indonesia for recognizing the need and investing heartly into the social and educational development of the residence of the community over which he provides stewardship. The gesture, he further stated is the first of its kind within the region and speaks to the health of the relationship between the Republic and Antigua and Barbuda.

Read at the handover was remarks from Mr. Tatang Budie Utama Razak, Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to Antigua and Barbuda based in Bogota remarks – Community Connect – Computer Project

I am Mr. Tatang Budie Utama Razak, Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to Antigua and Barbuda based in Bogota, on behalf of the Indonesian Government, first of all I would like to express my warm greetings to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Antigua and Barbuda, H.E. Mr. E.P. Chett Green, along with all the government officials and guests that have attended the handover ceremony for the Community Connect project this afternoon. Also on this auspicious occasion, allow me to express my apologies for not being able to attend in person the official handover of a very important project for the people of Antigua and Barbuda. In particular the younger generation, as they constitute the hope and the future of the nation. I just arrived in Bogota, Colombia, more or less three weeks ago. Meanwhile the Covid pandemic around the world has not been fully under control.

I am certain that my absence will not reduce Indonesian Government’s attention to Antigua and Barbuda in the slightest. As a representative of the Government of Indonesia who is present to witness the handover ceremony is the Honorary Consul of the Republic of Indonesia, Mr. Paul Ryan. Mr. Paul Ryan is also specifically assigned to fully assist the implementation of the Community Connect project whose IT infrastructure facilities are supported through grant funds from the Government of the Republic of Indonesia.

It is an honor for the Government of Indonesia to be directly involved in financing the Community Connect project aimed at rebuilding telecommunications and information technology infrastructure damaged by Hurricane Irma in September 2017. The Government of Indonesia fully feels the difficulties faced by the Government and the people of Antigua and Barbuda due to Hurricane Irma. The struggle and fortitude of the Government and the people of Antigua and Barbuda who collectively overcome the difficulties caused by Hurricane Irma, is amazing and deserves high appreciation. I hope that the assistance from the Government of Indonesia, which is specifically intended to facilitate technical support and training in the IT field, can provide great benefits to the people of Antigua and Barbuda who use this Community Connect Center.

This grant assistance also shows that Indonesia’s bilateral relationship with Antigua and Barbuda which have opened since 23 September 2011 has been closer ever since. The cooperation between the two countries in international forums has clearly shown that the two countries have the same view in overcoming various international issues today, especially those related to climate change. The involvement of Antigua and Barbuda at the Archipelagic and Island States Forum, which was initiated by Indonesia since 2017 in the aim to address the specific problems of archipelagic countries, can be further enhanced. In addition, it is hoped that Antigua and Barbuda provide its full support to the G20 leadership programs of Indonesia, both bilaterally and through the Caricom forum.

I, as the Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to Antigua and Barbuda based in Bogota, will strive to increase cooperation between the two countries. I see a great vast potential between both countries, that can be explored further for the interests of the people of the two countries, especially in the field of economy and people to people contact. I shall be visiting Antigua and Barbuda in the near future to present the credentials of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, His Excellency Joko Widodo, to the General Governor of Antigua and Barbuda, H.E. Sir Rodney Errey Lawrence William. During my visit I will specifically meet with the Minister of Foreign Affair Hon. E.P. Chett Greene to discuss further various efforts to increase concrete and beneficial cooperation between the two countries for the progress of the two countries.

Finally, allow me to express my gratitude and highest appreciation to all parties involved in realizing the Government of Indonesia’s grant funds so that it goes according to plan. May we all always be in the protection of God Almighty.

Thank You.

