The St Mary’s South Community Centre will be hosting a Professional Skills Workshop on Saturday, 26 February 2022, from 2:00-5:00 PM with experts in human resource management, recruitment, and communications on CV writing, communication and interview skills, and the mind and attire for success.

All are invited from prospective office administrators and executives to technicians and construction workers.

