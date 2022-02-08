St. Lucian to face High Court over murder of Steve Pablo Francis

Steve Pablo Francis

The man accused of the July 2021 stabbing death of St. Johnson’s Village resident, Steve Francis will appear before the High Court later this year to answer the charge of murder levelled against him.

In Alfred Delice’s fifth appearance before the St. John’s Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, he was committed after it was determined that sufficient evidence exists to allow the matter to proceed to the High Court.

Delice, who is on remand at Her Majesty’s Prison, will make his first appearance before the High Court some time in May this year when he will be required to enter a plea of guilty or stand trial.

During the committal proceeding presided over by Magistrate Conliffe Clarke, the prosecution entered eight pieces of evidence and indicated their intent to present fifteen witnesses to the High Court should the matter proceed to trial.

Delice, 42, who is represented by Wendel Robinson, is alleged to have gotten into a heated verbal dispute with Francis,42, on 14th July, 2021 at about 8:45pm.

Delice then armed himself with a screwdriver which he used to attack Francis, delivering a mortal wound to the left side of the victim’s neck.

Witnesses say the men were quarreling at the St. Johnson’s playing field over a woman they had both been involved with.

Delice turned himself in to police following the incident and was charged with attempted murder, but that charge was upgraded to murder when Francis succumbed to his injury at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre seven days later.

Francis’ killing was the 5th homicide of 2021.

