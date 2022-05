Photo by St Kitts Nevis Times

The St. Kitts Nevis Times: On Sunday afternoon, the wing of this National Airline aircraft collided with a light pole at the RLB International Airport. We are not certain how the accident occurred, but it certainly caught the attention of passers-by on the F.T. Williams Highway and at the airport.

Support Antigua Newsroom from as little as $5 – it only takes a minute. If you can, please consider supporting us with a regular amount each month. Thank you.