St. John’s Street man undergoes emergency surgery after stabbing

REAL NEWS: A young man continues to fight for his life as the Police probe the circumstances surrounding the incident that landed him in the hospital.

Reports are that Hakeem Tonge of St. John’s Street was taken to the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre with several stab wounds about his upper body, at about 7:10 a.m. on July 3, following an incident that occurred earlier at Splash Antigua.

When the young man was examined, sources say, the doctors realized he had a collapsed lung, which resulted in him being intubated ahead of an emergency surgery.

This reportedly is one of two stabbing incidents that occurred during the popular LOL fete on the weekend.

