Some supermarkets are refusing to take back recalled baby food, consumer affairs says return them

The Prices and Consumer Affairs Division has received numerous consumer reports as to the challenges they are experiencing to obtain redress for the recalled infant formulas.

Consumers are asked to return the affected product (used or unused), along with the receipt to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers who do not have receipts are asked to contact the distributor Caribbean Pharmaceutical Supplies Ltd. on Sir George Walter Highway.

Following the necessary investigations to ascertain the retailer from which the item was purchased, the distributor will compensate the consumer the full amount at which the product was sold to the retailer plus 15%.

Consumers requiring assistance with the redress process, are asked to contact the division at 462-4347.

Meanwhile, the division continues to strongly urge consumers to discontinue use of the recalled infant formulas.

Specifically, consumers are advised not to use Similac, Alimentum or EleCare powdered infant formulas if: the first two digits of the code are 22 through 37, and the code on the container contains K8, SH or Z2, and the expiration date is 4-1-2022 (APR 2022) or later.

To find out if the product you have is included in this recall, visit similacrecall.com and type in the code on the bottom of the package.

Consumers should contact their physician if they have any questions, concerns or have experienced any problems related to using these infant formulas.

