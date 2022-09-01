The African proverb, “It takes a village to raise a child,” was on full display today as the Social Protection Board donated school supplies to the most vulnerable families in our community that are beneficiaries of the Board.

This is how the Social Protection Board works with our communities to improve children’s lives.The Board provided school supplies and shoes to vulnerable children to enrich the educational opportunities for the students, parents and communities throughout Antigua and Barbuda.

Minister of Social Transformation, Human Resource Development and the Blue Economy was present along with Board Chairperson, Mrs Baltimore and staff members of the Social Protection Board.

