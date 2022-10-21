by Arvel Grant

So, The (Legendary) British Conservative “Herd” Just Disgorged its 4th Prime Minister in 6 Years?

I must apologize most emphatically, to my readers for suggesting that Liz Truss, could lead her conservative Unionist to a defeat at the hands of the British Labour Party at the next General elections in 2025.

Instead of “limping” to a defeat in 2 years, Liz Truss, lasted a very turbulent 45 days in office…

It is worth recalling that, the financial market, which rules the City of London while acquiescing fiscal and monetary policies, instructed Ms Truss, to drop her conservative make-belief policies, about unfunded tax-cuts for the rich. In strict obedience to the supreme majesty of market forces, Mis. Truss dropped her fiscal make-belief plans and fired her close friend and newly minted Finance Minister…

Nonetheless, confusion and political mayhem, took over the Commons during and immediately following the weekly Prime Minister’s Question Time.

Allegations ran wild, that the Parliamentary Whip, used bullying and strong-arm tactics in “man-handling” conservative members into voting for the Government, on an opposition sponsored motion.

By Thursday morning, An isolated PM Liz Truss, appeared on the steps of 10 Downing Street, to announce her resignation after 45 days in office…

The UK Monarch certainly cannot change British governments, but the financial market and the City of London can.

So, as the market turns and the conservative leadership trembles, some in the British Conservative Unionist Party, are reportedly plotting, to replace Liz Truss with her defeated rival, Sunak.

Though popular at street-level, Sunak as British PM is far from a certainty. There are several other possible candidates (including other people of colour, with acceptable conservative credentials…

If Sunak or another market-friendly candidate of colour, makes it into the winners enclosure, the indomitable financial markets will be entitled to its fare share of complements.

And, the British Conservative Unionist Party, will have pointed the way to more inclusive government at the level of Prime Minister…

Whether or not the British Labour party agrees, If a UK Government led by Sunak (or another market-friendly candidate) pleases the City of London, the Conservative could (yet) make it through the next general elections undefeated. They have a vast majority in the Commons and 2 years is a very, very long time in politics.

Of course, Boris Johnson’s friends are calling for him to make a return. Comeback-kid? Or refurbished rocket?

Walk good until next time.

Arvel Grant, Political and Current Affairs Analyst.

(For more analytical pieces, visit: arvelgrant.com or [email protected]

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP