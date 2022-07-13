Six of nine charges against Washington Bramble withdrawn

OBSERVER-Six of the charges levied against transgender social media personality, Washington Bramble, for statements made online have been withdrawn. CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATS APP GROUP

In May, Bramble was slapped with nine charges which fall under the Electronic Crimes Act.

It is said that Bramble uploaded a video and made posts on Facebook referring to Chief Health Inspector Sharon Martin on February 8 and 9 this year.

Bramble allegedly created the first post after health inspectors visited her home in response to a neighbour’s report to the Central Board of Health that Bramble had thrown faeces onto their property.

The next day the accused reportedly posted another message directed at the Chief Health Inspector.

Bramble was taken into custody on March 24 and a search warrant was executed at her home and her electronic devices seized.

After investigating the matter, police charged the 41-year-old Hatton resident with nine charges which included intentionally and without lawful excuse or justification sending electronic messages through video for the purpose of insulting and causing hatred and causing enmity through electronic messages on Facebook on two separate days.

Bramble, who is currently on bail, made her second appearance in the St John’s Magistrate’s Court yesterday and was told that the Director of Public Prosecutions had instructed the police prosecution to drop all of the charges except those relating to insults made.

After doing so, the prosecution informed the court that the file is ready to be served on the defence and that they will be ready to proceed on a subsequent date.

The case was therefore adjourned until September 29.

It is still, however, unclear whether the prosecution will be dealing with the case summarily, meaning in the Magistrate’s Court.

